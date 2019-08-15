Williamsburg County School District announces new security measures for 2019-2020 year

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County School District is rolling out security upgrades for the 2019-2020 school year.

Leaders will hold district-wide assemblies this week to include an active shooter workshop.

All buildings in the district are now secured and all visitors must be buzzed in by a staff member.

In addition to having metal detectors at school entrances, Williamsburg County School Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder said new and advanced cameras are on all school buses this year.

“It can actually go between the seats and see what’s going on,” she said. “It can cover the hidden spots and we’re also putting upgraded cameras on two of the campuses.”

Those updated cameras will be at both C.E. Murray and Kingstree High School.