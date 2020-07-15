Worried about COVID-19, parents turn to virtual schools like South Carolina Connections Academy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Many parents are concerned about sending their children back to the classroom this fall as coronavirus cases continue to surge in South Carolina.

There are options for those who have decided to keep their kids at home and have virtual education other than their local school district.

“South Carolina Connections Academy is an online virtual option. We are a public school that’s part of the Erskine Institute, and we are open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade,” said Alicia Hughes, the high school principal at South Carolina Connections Academy.

Hughes taught high school in Charleston County schools for eight years before joining SC Connections Academy.

“Interest in our school has risen exponentially in the last few weeks,” she said.

Like other public schools, parents do not pay a tuition for their child to attend the virtual academy. They had 5,400 students last year, but due to COVID-19, they expect a dramatic increase.

“Our enrollment, which at this time last year was approximately 4,000 students, is now at 5,900 students and is expected to rise to our cap of 6,500 very soon,” said Hughes.

She believes her academy is well-positioned to offer parents an advantage over traditional school district virtual options.

“I think it’s our experience. We’ve been doing this for 13 years in the state and we have refined the virtual process.”

Hughes said they do not have to put together systems traditional schools are now working to build.

“Communication systems, live lessons, curriculum. It’s a one stop shop for our students, so it’s streamlined. Our teachers are trained virtual educators.”

Hughes said they are just about full. If you were interested in South Carolina Connections Academy, act quickly – Learn more or enroll by visiting their website: https://www.connectionsacademy.com/south-carolina-virtual-school