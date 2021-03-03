Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
Police: Live pipe bomb found at polling place in Iowa
Top Stories
Lawmakers can’t cite local examples of trans girls in sports
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tim Scott in 2022 U.S. Senate reelection bid
McLead Health to begin accepting appointments for those in Phase 1B for vaccination event
Crash on I-26 W after Exit 215 near Dorchester Rd. closes two lanes
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
Storm Team 2 Podcasts
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Local Sports
Hunt Hook & Cook
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
National Sports
ACC Football
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
News 2 Podcasts
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Video Game News
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Subscribe to our Newsletter
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Privacy Policy
Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Basketball Madness Challenge
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
McLead Health to begin accepting appointments for those in Phase 1B for vaccination event
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Tim Scott in 2022 U.S. Senate reelection bid
‘Not appropriate’: Experts weigh in on Salisbury K-9 officer video
Video
Beloved sanitation worker trades dance moves with 4-year-old boy in Georgetown
Video
PHOTO: Large snake found in floodwaters of Horry County
South Carolina to begin Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan on Monday
Video
News
Nativo