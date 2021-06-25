City of Charleston recognizes National HIV Testing Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders held a press conference on Friday to encourage the public to get tested for HIV. Mayor John Tecklenburg and medical leaders gathered at City Hall ahead of National HIV Testing Day this Sunday.

Mayor Tecklenburg presented many options for Lowcountry residents to get tested with the help of the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) amongst other providers, all of which are free.

Medical leaders also focusing on their ‘U Equals U’ campaign.

‘U Equals U’ means that with modern treatment for HIV the level of the virus in someone’s blood can be decreased to an undetectable level and won’t be able to be transmitted to another person.

The mayor says it’s important that everyone works together to end HIV in Charleston by 2030.

“It’s all a part of bringing this healthcare community together and all our citizens to collaborate to work together to have a joint focus, kind of purposeful action together,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

To find out more about places you can get tested for HIV click here.