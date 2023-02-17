CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Experts estimate the cells of one black woman from the 1950s are responsible for saving over 10 million lives and generating billions of dollars — and many people don’t even know her name.

In 1951, a wife, sister and mother, 31-year-old Henrietta Lacks died of cervical cancer while being treated at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

After she died, doctors collected a sample of her cells for research without her knowledge or consent.

Seven decades later, doctors across the globe — and right here in the Lowcountry — are still sharing the remarkable story of who many call the “mother of modern medicine.”

“Just a biopsy, and it essentially changed medicine forever,” said Dr. Craig Lockhart, director of the division of hematology and oncology and associate director for clinical science at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).

Lacks’ cells, known as HeLa cells, were the first of their kind in modern medicine. Instead of dying, like all other collected cell lines had at that time, they continued to replicate, and have been reproduced indefinitely ever since.

“Now, there are hundreds of immortalized cell lines, but there weren’t any at that time,” Lockhart said.

HeLa cells have contributed to countless scientific and medical breakthroughs for decades, including the polio vaccine, gene mapping and even the COVID-19 vaccine, Lockhart said.

“The impact that these cells have had on human life and the treatments we’re able to give patients is absolutely remarkable,” Lockhart said.

In fact, Lockhart called the impact of her cells “unquantifiable,” noting their importance in his daily work at MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center.

“I don’t have enough words to express how important the derivation of the cell lines have been to the kind of work that I do every day,” he said.

But, Lockhart added, the collection of her cells in 1951 was mishandled, because they were taken without her consent or knowledge; something he said would never happen today.

“I don’t believe this was handled appropriately at the time when all this happened in the 1950s,” he said.

Although Lockhart said HeLa cells are shared readily among researchers, he said companies have profited billions from her cell line for decades.

“They’re still probably the most used cell line in medical research,” Lockhart said.

His biggest takeaways — Lacks’ life and legacy should continue to be shared and honored — and, any person, regardless of age, race or ethnicity, can make a difference.

“Everyday people can make a huge impact on the way that science is developed, and the way that cancer therapies and other therapies are developed,” he said.

To learn more about the remarkable science and its impact on the Lacks family, check out bestselling book “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” by Rebecca Skloot.

For more information on Lacks from Johns Hopkins Medicine, click here.