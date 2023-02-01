CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Each February, the United States celebrates Black History Month, a time to recognize the central role Black Americans have played in the nation’s history.

The Lowcountry — and specifically Charleston — has a storied past in which African-Americans played an integral role in shaping the city’s culture and history.

Below are six bus and walking tours that offer individuals the opportunity to learn about the contributions and accomplishments of Black Charlestonians:

1. Charleston African American Tours

This van tour led by guide Nate Hutchinson allows guests to explore every aspect of Charleston’s Black history. The tour travels to significant plantations such as Boone Hall and Middleton Place, around historic downtown Charleston, and out to the sea islands to explore Gullah-Geechee culture. Along the way, Hutchinson shares stories of the Stono Rebellion and notable individuals such as Denmark Vessey.

Hutchinson is a Charleston native who descends from the Black Cotton Kings of Edisto Island and speaks fluent Gullah.

Click here for more information.

2. Sights and Insights Tours

Owner Al Miller and a team of guides offer a few different options for exploring Charleston’s history through an African-American lens. The ‘Charleston Black History, Gullah Geechee & Porgy & Bess Tour’ takes guests to landmarks around Downtown Charleston including Mother Emanuel AME Church, the Philip Simmons statue, the Battery, and more. The ‘Sea Island’ tour allows guests to learn about Gullah-Geechee culture and the histories of James and Johns Island. Lastly, the ‘Charleston Amen Church Tour’ stops at Black and White houses of worship around the city and delves into how Charleston got its nickname as the “Holy City.”

Click here for more information.

3. Gullah Tours

This tour led by Alphonso Brown is a great option for those looking for a more in-depth exploration of the Gullah-Geechee language, history, and culture. Brown — who grew up in Rantowles, a small rural community south of Charleston — is fluent in the Gullah language and familiar with many traditional Gullah customs. He incorporates the language as he shares stories of Black Charlestonians and their contributions to the city. Tour stops include Catfish Row, the Aiken-Rhett Slave Quarters, and the Old Slave Mart, among others.

Click here for more information.

4. Lost Stories of Black Charleston

This walking tour led by historian and Citadel professor Damon Fordham tells the forgotten stories of Black Charlestonians. Guests will learn about the sacrifices, accomplishments, and struggles of African-Americans that have faded from history. Fordham shares legends and folktales that have been passed down orally through generations.

Click here for more information.

5. The Other Charleston: Frankly Charleston

Since 2015, guide Franklin Williams has led guests through the little-known history of downtown Charleston, educating guests on the lives of enslaved and freed African-Americans. The tour encourages guests to “confront the challenging history” that helped shape the city through an interactive experience wherein stops along the way can change depending on what each person is interested in learning about.

Click here for more information.