5 tours to take in Charleston this Black History Month

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Every February, the U.S. celebrates Black History Month. The Lowcountry, and specifically Charleston, has a storied past and African-Americans have been integral in shaping the city and its history.

Here are 6 bus and walking tours that offer locals and visitors alike a chance to learn about the contributions and culture of Black Charlestonians.

1. Charleston African American Tours



This van tour lets guests explore every aspect of Charleston’s Black history. Guides Nate Hutchinson and John Warren take guests to signficant plantations like Boone Hall and Middleton Place, around historic Downtown Charleston, and out to the sea islands to explore Gullah-Geechee culture. Along the way, they share stories of the Stono Rebellion and notable African Americans like Denmark Vessey. Both guides are Charleston natives and descendants of enslaved Africans. Hutchinson descends from the Black Cotton Kings of Edisto Island and speaks fluent Gullah. Warren descends from Native Americans who inhabited the area and specializes in Charleston rice culture.

2. Sights and Insights Tours

Owner Al Miller and a team of guides offer a few different options for exploring Charleston’s history through an African-American lens. The ‘Charleston Black History, Gullah Geechee & Porgy & Bess Tour’ takes guests to landmarks around Downtown Charleston including Mother Emanuel AME Church, the Philip Simmons statue, the Battery, and more. The ‘Sea Islands’ tour allows guests to learn about Gullah-Geechee culture and the history of James and Johns Island. Lastly, the ‘Charleston Amen Church Tour’ stops at houses of worship around the city and dives into how Charleston got its nickname as the “Holy City.”

3. Gullah Tours

Guests looking for more of a deep-dive on Gullah-Geechee language, history, and culture should consider this tour led by Alphonso Brown. Brown is a native of Rantowles, a small rural community south of Charleston, who is fluent in Gullah and familiar with many traditional Gullah customs. He incorporates the language as he shares stories of Black Charlestonians and the contributions they have made to the city. Stops along the tour include Catfish Row, Aiken-Rhett Slave Quarters, and more.

4. Lost Stories of Black Charleston

This walking tour led by historian and Citadel professor Damon Fordham tells the forgotten stories of Black Charlestonians. Guests will learn about the sacrifices, accomplishments, and struggles of African-Americans that have faded from history. Fordham shares legends and folktales that have been passed down orally through generations.

5. The Other Charleston: Frankly Charleston

Since 2015, Franklin Williams has guided guests through the unknown history of Downtown Charleston. Williams educated guests on the lives of enslaved and freed African-Americans. This is an interactive tour and the stops along the way can change depending on what guests are interested in learning about. The tour website states “Our goal is to share how the urban enslaved lived different and apart their rural kin.”

