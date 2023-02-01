CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Three Virginia siblings have enlisted in the Navy together — and they’re triplets.

Ayrion, Andrea and Adrion Sutton, of Western Branch, are the first Black triplets to join the Navy together, as far as the Navy Recruitment Office in Suffolk is aware.

What’s more, their dad re-enlisted to join them, which makes this a family affair.

“It was pretty much their idea, but I went in first, which was weird,” said Andrea Sutton.

She and her two brothers all have unique personalities, but unlike many triplets, they all have the same goal.

“You have some that all want to do different things, so us being in the Navy together is pretty nice,” Ayrion Sutton said.

Ayrion Sutton is now stationed in Norfolk, and his sister is at Oceana in Virginia Beach. Adrion Sutton hasn’t gotten his assignment yet because he just enlisted last week.

“If all of us were on a boat together, it would be really fun,” Andrea Sutton said.

The triplets are following in their parents’ footsteps. Their parents, Andre and Tiffany Sutton, met on the USS Arctic back in 1999.

“We were just ecstatic when we found out they wanted to join the military,” Tiffany Sutton said.

Adrion Sutton, the youngest of the triplets, says it was originally his idea to join, but he ended up being the last to enlist.

“I was trying to follow my dad, looking up to him, so I wanted to join the Navy,” he said.

After he signed up, his dad decided he’d go back, too.

“Once Adrion put his hand up — the bounty hunter finally got him — then I got the call the next day that I can go back in,” said Andre Sutton.

That bounty hunter, Petty Officer First Class Ashley Hodges, said enlisting the entire family has probably been one of the biggest honors of being a Navy recruiter.

“The entire family is just a model for our area and I’m excited that I got to be with them on this journey,” said Hodges.

Andre Sutton served for 12 years in the Navy. He was out for 22, and now he’s headed back to finish up his last eight years with his kids.

“With me being 52, I’ve got eight years to go, so it was perfect timing,” he said. “I’ve got the pleasure of serving with my kids. Who does that?”

And with all three being born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, it almost seemed destined that the trio would stick together.

“We’re a package deal,” said Andrea Sutton.

