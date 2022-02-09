MUSC’s Dr. Nathan Rowland: Improving brains in operating rooms and classrooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Nathan Rowland knows the brain backwards and forwards.

Of the 15 highly-trained brain and spine doctors at MUSC, Dr. Rowland is the only African American neurosurgeon.

He has trained all over the world, including at Johns Hopkins University with Dr. Ben Carson. He even helped treat boxing legend Muhammad Ali at the world-renowned Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

When we caught up with him, he was turning a fourth-grade classroom at Jennie Moore Elementary School into an operating room.

“It just takes me away sometimes from a lot of the really complex and really difficult decisions that we have to make with adults, in terms of brain surgery and cancer and a lot of those things.”

He says that now is the time to introduce young minds to the phenomena of how the brain and body work.

Dr. Rowland’s own daughter, Elise, was among the students cutting, slicing, and labeling cow eyes and sheep brains. When we asked what grade she would give her dad on his demonstration, she said he got an A.

After spending half of his life training to perform brain surgery, Dr. Rowland said that what really makes him happy is shaping young minds.