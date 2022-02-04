Charleston library’s Dial-A-Story program provides on-demand Gullah Geechie tales

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Library System (CCPL) and International African American Museum (IAAM) have partnered to provide on-demand stories from the Lowcountry Gullah Geechie community.

As part of the Dial-A-Story program, callers can now hear tales of the Gullah Geechie people told by Gullah Geechie storytellers anytime, anywhere.

“We are delighted to partner with (CCPL) to make the wit, wisdom, and wonder of these African American and Gullah tales accessible through a simple phone call,” Dr. Tonya Matthews, IAAM President and CEO said. “And I am especially grateful to all the storytellers who keep telling our stories!”

Stories hold a particularly significant place in Gullah Geechie culture. The first Gullah Geechie people were brought to the Lowcountry as slaves, and many never learned to read or write. The stories of their heritage were passed down orally from generation to generation, often incorporating fun sounds and refrains to make them more memorable.

Gullah Geechie storytellers will add new stories to the Dial-A-Story program twice a month.

The Dial-A-Story program is completely free. In addition to the Gullah Geechie stories, the program offers a variety of stories and poems told in both English and Spanish. To listen, dial (843) 805-6806.