Lawmakers honor SC congressman who was first African American in U.S. House of Representatives

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (R-SC) was joined by members of house leadership and family members of the late Representative Joseph Rainey Thursday to honor the Lowcountry native’s groundbreaking contributions to Congress.

Rainey represented South Carolina’s first congressional district from 1869 to 1879. The former slave was the first African American elected to the United States House of Representatives just five years after the Civil War ended.

It was only fitting for another Black man from South Carolina, who also happens to be one of the top-ranking members of the House, to speak at the unveiling of the Joseph H. Rainey Room in the U.S. Capitol.

Clyburn said that Rainey was and inspiration to him, and he hopes his grandchildren can be inspired by Rainey’s story as well.

“This is a proud moment for the House of Representatives and the entire country,” Clyburn said. “My colleagues and I have come together in a bipartisan effort to honor an inspiring figure in our nation’s history. Joseph Rainey’s courage and willingness to be the voice of South Carolina’s first district for eight years in the face of rampant voter suppression and intimidation is a testament to why we honor him today.”

Clyburn was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Minority Whip Steve Scalise, Chairwoman Joyce Beatty, and fellow South Carolinian, Representative Tom Rice.