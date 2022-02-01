Mount Pleasant PD honors town’s first Black police officer

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On the first day of Black History Month, the Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) paid tribute to a former slave who went on to be the town’s first Black police officer.

Edmund Jenkins was born in 1845 in McClellanville. He later moved to Charleston and lived on King Street, working as a farm laborer.

Jenkins served in the military, then returned to Mount Pleasant and became a policeman. He served from the 1890’s to the 1920’s.



Via MPPD

Jenkins served as Town Marshal until 1927, retiring just three years before his death in 1930. He was buried in Ocean Grove Cemetery on McCants Drive.

In 1952, the Edmund Jenkins Homes public housing complex was built just down the road from his grave.

A plaque dedicated to Jenkins in the MMPD headquarters honors his memory and service.