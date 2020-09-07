Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
Blitz on 2: Final Score
Blitz on 2: Final score submission
TRENDING HEADLINES
Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Paulette forms in the Atlantic
Video
PHOTOS: Crews responding to overturned train in North Charleston
Video
Man arrested after assaulting Bonneau police chief, barricading himself inside home
Video
South Carolina wants $5 million for burning Mount Trashmore clean up
2 people, 2 dogs found dead after early morning fire in Walterboro
Video
Troopers: Driver kills person on SC sidewalk, doesn’t stop
CPD: One dead following Downtown shooting
Video