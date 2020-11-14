Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment News
Crime News
Arts and Culture
Top Stories
West Coast governors urge COVID quarantine after travel
Top Stories
Nearly 90% of Charleston homes, businesses vulnerable to storm surge, flooding damage study shows
Video
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19
U.S. citizenship test adds more questions, draws criticism
CDC: Wearing a mask could keep you from catching virus
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Pollen Count
Traffic
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather Wednesday
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Weather Blog
Toys for Tots
Hurricane Ready Guide
Travel with Rob Fowler
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Sports
Blitz On 2
Local Sports
Carolina Panthers
Puppy Picks
Masters Report
National Sports
ACC Football
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Investigators
Contact The Investigators
Features
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
Holiday Fun Guide
Home for the Holidays
Pass or Fail
Clear the Shelters
2 Your Health
Newsfeed Now
Cool School
Pets on 2
Contests
Watch Live
Watch live newscasts
Watch live events
Living Local
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Internships at WCBD
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Blitz on 2: Week 12 scores
Blitz on 2: Final Score
by:
John Barron
Posted:
Nov 13, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 13, 2020 / 11:47 PM EST
American football ball on black background illuminated
CHARLESTON,SC
NBA Stats
DOWNLOAD THE APP!
Click for latest news and information
TRENDING HEADLINES
Child writes letter to Goose Creek officer with special request, officer accepts
Video
2020 Toys for Tots registration opens October 15 through November 27
Man accused of raping child during deer hunting trip in Georgetown County
Man seen stealing packages in Goose Creek arrested after wearing same clothes to court
Surprise! Charleston woman and her two dogs find gator on her front porch
Video
Operation Playground: 8 arrested for their involvement in juvenile sex crimes; warrants issued for 17 others
Video
Charleston PD captures elusive pig