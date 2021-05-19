Barrio Azteca member sentenced to prison for conspiring to traffic crystal meth

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Moments before his arrest, William “Happy” Haywood attempted to dispose of a shipment of meth that was taken to his home as part of an FBI “controlled delivery,” the culmination of an investigation that started at the border, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On May 21, 2019, the release said, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 46-year-old Brian Kizer at the Fabens Port of Entry after he attempted to smuggle about three pounds of crystal methamphetamine into the U.S.

Investigators said Kizer intended to deliver the drugs to Haywood, as he had done on three prior occasions.

The FBI then conducted a controlled delivery to Haywood’s home, at which point Haywood paid Kizer about $3,600.

The following February, Haywood pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import a controlled substance, one count of importation of a controlled substance, one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents cites in a news release, Haywood was on three-years supervised release for a federal weapons conviction.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone today sentenced Haywood, 40, to 16 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Coburn announced Haywood’s sentencing on Tuesday.

“Today’s sentencing shows the FBI’s resolve to target individuals that are bringing methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs into the El Paso area,” Coburn said in a statement. “Today, along with our law enforcement partners, we have shown that distribution of this poisonous drug will not be tolerated and affirm our commitment in keeping our community safe.”

The release also said that on the same day Haywood pleaded guilty, Cardone sentenced Kizer, 46, a U.S. citizen living in Juarez, to four years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $250 fine after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import a controlled substance.

The El Paso FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force investigated this case. The task force agencies include CBP West Texas; Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission; U.S. Bureau of Prisons; Homeland Security Investigations; El Paso Police Department; El Paso County Sheriff’s Office; Texas Department of Criminal Justice–Office of Inspector General; Socorro Police Department; and the El Paso Independent School District Police Department.

