Border groups to protest Trump’s visit to Texas

A stage is being set along the border wall ahead of President Trump visit to the Rio Grand Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2020 in Hidalgo County. (KVEO)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Several El Paso civil rights groups plan to protest President Trump’s visit to Alamo, Texas today and call for a complete halt to border wall construction.

The Border Network for Human Rights and other organizations are urging supporters to gather at 1 p.m. MST at Chihuahuita Park, 400 Charles Road, which is around the time Trump is scheduled to speak in South Texas. The crowd then plans to march toward the border wall and hold a protest.

Trump will be in Texas to celebrate the completion of hundreds of miles of new and replacement wall along the southwestern border. Local activists say the wall is a symbol of hate and division.

“Trump has blood on his hands, and he is not welcome at the border. Nor is the violence and anti-democratic rhetoric and actions that he represents and continues to encourage,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights.

Garcia blames Trump for allegedly inciting the recent riots at the U.S. Capitol and for the anti-immigrant rhetoric that may have inspired North Texas resident Patrick Crusius to drive 10 hours to El Paso and allegedly shoot 23 people dead inside a Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019.

“Rather than spend his last days in the Oval Office addressing the pressing COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring an orderly transition, Trump is doubling down on his xenophobic, white supremacist agenda. The wall that he consistently glorifies as his legacy is nothing but a shameful reminder of the suffering, violence and division that he has fostered,” Garcia said. “His presence at the borderland is a provocation, and an act of violence in and of itself. […] The wall and all it represents have no place in our society, and Trump must be held accountable.”

Other groups taking part in the protest include Reform Immigration for Texas (RITA), Border Agricultural Workers Project and El Paso Equal Voice Network.

