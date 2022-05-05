SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The Cross Border Xpress, a private terminal connecting the U.S. to Tijuana’s international airport, just added a new amenity for passengers: a COVID-19 test site.

It’s a collaboration between the Ventanilla de Salud program sponsored by Mexico’s Consulate in San Diego, the state of California and the U.S.-Mexico Border Philanthropy Partnership.

The free COVID-19 rapid test site is for California-bound travelers who want to see if they are carrying the virus.

Travelers get tested for COVID-19 at the Cross Border Xpress. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

Andy Carey is the executive director of the Border Philanthropy Partnership. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“This partnership will continue to serve the unique community of U.S. and Mexican nationals who travel regularly in our binational border region,” said Andy Carey, executive director of the BPP. “It’s going to go through July.”

Anyone 2 years and older can get a test and have the results within 15 minutes. Travelers are also provided with take-home kits.

Hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

“I think it’s pretty clear we are still not 100 percent free of covid and so we have to be vigilant,” said

Carlos González Gutiérrez, Consul General of Mexico in San Diego. “This is only one more step and we are happy to continue working together as a collective effort in order to bring tests and vaccines and public information to the immigrant community in San Diego.”