EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Paso police have identified a man accused of pointing a gun at migrants outside Sacred Hearth Church on News Year’s Eve in South El Paso.

Steven Mathew Driscoll, 27, of East El Paso, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, evading arrest and/or detention in a motor vehicle, and disorderly conduct, the El Paso police said in a news release.

According to a statement from the FBI in El Paso, which investigated Driscoll along with the El Paso Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Driscoll also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI also said it is prepared to investigate Driscoll for potential federal civil rights violations should those allegations arise.

El Paso police responded to reports of a man harassing migrants and then pulling out a gun shortly after 10:30 on Saturday outside Sacred Heart Church, where many migrants have been camping out for days.

Police searched but were unable to locate the individual.

About two hours later, in the early hours of New Year’s Day, police say the same 911 caller notified them about the man was driving near the Greyhound Bus Station in Downtown El Paso.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle in the area and conducted a traffic stop.

Officers had asked the driver to get out of the truck before he allegedly jumped back in and drove off.

Police the police vehicle broke down, and officers lost sight of the truck. However, investigators located the vehicle the following day, and investigators were able to identify and detain Driscoll.