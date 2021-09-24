GOP House members tell Biden to ‘fully enforce immigration laws’ in wake of Haitian surge in Del Rio

A Haitian migrant child holds up her stuffed animal so it doesn’t get wet as she is carried on the shoulders of a man wading across the Rio Grande from Del Rio, Texas, to return to Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, to avoid deportation. More than 6,000 Haitians and other migrants were removed from an encampment at the Texas border town, U.S. officials said Monday as they defended a strong response that included immediately expelling migrants to their impoverished Caribbean country. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)

White House immigration policy reversals is driving migrants toward the U.S., Texas congressman says

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Thirty-eight House Republicans have filed a resolution urging the Biden administration to “fully enforce federal immigration laws” in response to the migrant surge in Del Rio, Texas.

The GOP members are demanding the reinstatement of the Migrant Protection Protocols program forcing asylum-seekers to stay across the border until they’re called to a court hearing in the United States.

They also want the Title 42 order allowing swift expulsion of newly arrived migrants on public health grounds to be enforced. And they’re expressing support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s September 20 statewide emergency disaster request.

“The Biden Administration’s reversal of immigration policies has led to the historic spike in migration at our southern border, including the recent migrant surge in Del Rio,” said U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, one of the sponsors. “In order to prevent another national security and humanitarian crisis, it is critical that our federal government reimplement successful immigration laws and commit further support at the southern border.”

Eleven co-sponsors represent Texas districts. U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-New Mexico, whose district borders Mexico, is also a sponsor.