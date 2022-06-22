Bullet casings can be seen in the front patio of a home where three adults were shot to death late Tuesday in Juarez, Mexico.

Victims are two men and a woman in her 30s; this is second multiple homicide since June 16

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez recorded another deadly multiple shooting late Tuesday, as two men and a woman were gunned down in the front yard of a home less than half a mile from the U.S. border.

Juarez police said the victims were all in their 30s and died of multiple gunshot wounds; several 9mm bullet casings were recovered from the scene. Police told Border Report that a 2-year-old boy who was inside the residence was unharmed.

Neighbors reported the shooting to police just before midnight. The home at Avenida Hermanos Escobar and Avenida Salazar is about 1,000 feet straight south from the Juarez Fair, which is attracting thousands of visitors each night and is heavily patrolled by police and soldiers. No arrests have been reported.

This is the second multiple killing in as many weeks in the city. On June 16, gunmen went into a Denny’s Restaurant and shot dead two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday.

Juarez has now recorded 63 homicides in the first three weeks of June.