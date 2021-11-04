Largest border crossing in western hemisphere lays out regulations for non-essential travelers

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is once again stressing information visitors need to know before attempting to cross into the United States on Nov. 8, when non-essential travel restrictions are lifted for those who are fully vaccinated.

CBP says knowing these guidelines will limit the amount of time people have to spend in line to gain access to the United States.

“As we lift restrictions, we are expecting an increase in travelers and we also expect an increase in wait times, we ask that people be patient with our officers and assist us in speeding up the process,” said Moises Castillo, Officer in Charge at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “If you’re a visa holder traveling for non-essential reasons you can verbally attest at primary to CBP officer as to your vaccination status, we ask you do not wait for an officer to ask you the question.”

Castillo wants travelers to immediately declare they are fully vaccinated and be ready to prove it should a CBP officer ask for evidence of vaccination status.

Moises Castillo is the Officer in Charge at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

“Not all travelers will be asked for proof of vaccination, but all travelers will be required to have proof of vaccination at the time of entry into the United States, these requirements do not apply to minors 17 and under,” said Castillo.

And as a way to expedite crossings, both at pedestrian and vehicle crossings, Castillo is asking people to avoid ports of entry such as San Ysidro when they’re at their busiest, from 2 p.m. till midnight on Sundays and 4 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Visitors with visas who are crossing the border for non-essential reasons such as shopping and for leisure activities can gain access to the United States beginning as early as midnight early Nov. 8.

For ports of entry that don’t operate 24/7, visitors can start crossing as soon as the facilities open in the morning.