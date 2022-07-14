MEXICO CITY (Border Report) — Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office has decided not to move close to 200 big cats found in “deplorable conditions” at an animal sanctuary near Mexico City.

The facility, operated by a California man and his foundation based in Los Angeles, was raided last week after a number of complaints and inside information from employees at the Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary.

Investigators found 190 animals, mostly big cats, close to starvation and in need of veterinary care.

They say moving the malnourished and feeble animals now could be fatal.

Alberto Hernández, who runs a zoo in the state of Chihuahua, says transporting the big cats in their current state does expose the animals to more danger.

Hernández says his facility and others across Mexico have been put on alert about getting some of the mistreated lions, tigers, jaguars and other big cats.

Lions walk in their enclosures at the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirt of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Environmental authorities said that they have begun hauling away almost 200 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A worker carries food to feed big cats at the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Authorities have begun hauling away 177 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Workers prepare food to feed big cats at the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Authorities have begun hauling away 177 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A police officer picks up food to feed big cats at the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Authorities have begun hauling away almost 200 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Lions and Bengal tigers are kept in their enclosures at the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Authorities have begun hauling away almost 200 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Police officers guard the main entrance of the “Black Jaguar White Tiger” animal sanctuary on the outskirts of Mexico City, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Environmental authorities said that they have begun hauling away more than 100 big cats, including lions, tigers and jaguars, that were found at the animal rescue center in the mountains on the city’s south side. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

He says his zoo will be getting two Bengal tigers, two lionesses, two leopards and two jaguars that are now in bad shape due to malnourishment and related illnesses.

In the past, animal protection agencies from both sides of the border have been critical of Black Jaguar-White Tiger, saying it was never an approved sanctuary and that its owners were only interested in making money off the animals.

Celebrities such as the Kardashians and Paris Hilton have donated thousands of dollars for the cats’ care.

PETA, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, calls the operation “just another sham sanctuary making a profit by exploiting animals.”

When the raid took place on July 4, investigators said some of the animals had “devoured themselves to avoid starvation.”

One of the animals rescued from Black Jaguar-White Tiger sanctuary. (Courtesy: Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office)

The sanctuary was operated by a controversial figure named Eduardo Serio who remains at large and is wanted for the mistreatment of animals in Mexico.

According to Serio’s website, his foundation “has been working tirelessly for over four years to rescue, rehabilitate, and preserve Animals through our Foundation. … We work to rescue as many Animals in need through independent rescue missions or by working with the Mexican government.”