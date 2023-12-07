Authorities blame drug violence in working-class neighborhoods for most of Juarez’s 1,080-plus homicides this year

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Multiple homicides and abandoned body parts continue to plague the residents of this border city, where authorities say drug cartels are expanding retail narcotics sales and nine out of 10 murders are drug-related.

Residents of the Mezquital neighborhood in south Juarez on Wednesday alerted police to several bloodied trash bags and a blanket in a vacant lot next to a house. The bags held the remains of two male bodies that had been dismembered, Juarez municipal police officers told a Border Report/KTSM camera crew.

Chihuahua state police forensic investigators removed the remains.

A few hours later, two men were killed and a third wounded by gunshots in a nighttime attack on the streets of the Felipe Angeles neighborhood about a mile south of the U.S. border wall. Police said one of the deceased was riding a motorcycle while the other fatal victim lay inside a car.

On Tuesday, residents of Parajes de Oriente summoned police to a street corner where a blanket held the dismembered remains of another man. Last Saturday, a severed head was left next to a wall, also in the Mezquital neighborhood, while the rest of his body lay inside a blanket about 1,000 feet away, Juarez police reported.

Juarez has now surpassed 1,080 homicides for the year.