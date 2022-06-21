TIJUANA (Border Report) — A shelter for Muslim migrants opened over the weekend in Tijuana, the first of its kind in all of Mexico.

The Latino Muslim Foundation, based in San Diego and Tijuana, raised half a million dollars to make the facility a reality.

Sonia Tinico is the president of the Latino Muslim Foundation. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)

The fundraising efforts took place during the last three years.

Just a few days ago, the foundation cut the ribbon on the shelter, which can accommodate up to 150 asylum-seekers.

“Being on one of the largest borders in the world, this is a source of pride that we’re here able to help people arriving at the border,” said Sonia Tinico, president of the Latino Muslim Foundation. “We’ll be able to provide shelter for Muslims who are seeking to get to the U.S. or Canada.”

Tinico said migrants will be offered housing, medical care, meals and legal services inside the 8,000-square-foot facility.

“They can pray here and have halal meals that don’t have pork since we don’t eat pork,” she said. “We’ll have separate areas for women and men.”

The shelter for Muslim migrants in Tijuana will be able to accommodate up to 150 asylum-seekers. (Jorge Nieto/Special for Border Report)



Tinico also stated the migrants will be offered psychological and dental assistance along with workshops to help asylum-seekers get familiar with North American culture and customs.

She said the state of Baja California is providing doctors and other resources to help the shelter and the people who will stay there.