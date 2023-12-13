‘Rafa Wayne Official’ broadcast his own fatal robbery from the streets of south Juarez

Jesus Rafael Diaz

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez police on Tuesday arrested three men and two boys allegedly in possession of a 9mm handgun investigators suspect was used in the murder of a ride-share driver.

The murder of Jesus Rafael Diaz has drawn international attention. The Uber driver known on social media as “Rafa Wayne,” broadcast his own fatal robbery on TikTok late Monday night. Voices in the background can be heard demanding the driver’s cellphone and password before the transmission is cut off.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the Secretary of Municipal Public Safety said two of the detainees, 18-year-old Braian Alejandro S.M., and an unidentified 16-year-old boy, “coincide with the description of those responsible” for the murder of the ride-share driver.

The statement says that “once questioned, they began to blame each other for the recent murder of the digital platform driver.”

The Juarez municipal police said it arrested five people on weapons and drug charges. They say two of the suspects are “blaming each other’ for the murder of a ride-share driver on 12-12-23 in Juarez.

These are guns and drugs seized from a group of five men and boys held in connection with the murder of a ride-share driver late Monday night.

Braian Alejandro S.M., 18, is being held in connection to the murder of ride share driver Jesus Rafael Diaz, a social media influencer, on 12-12-23 in Juarez.

The group was arrested for alleged public intoxication at the corner of Fuerza Aerea and Medico Militar streets in the Toribio Ortega neighborhood of south Juarez. In addition to the gun, they allegedly had four doses of crystal meth, Juarez police said.

Police said the other detainees were Hugo Renato R.A., 36, Marco Jaciel S.R., 24, and a second unidentified minor.

The killing continues to spark outrage for the violence in Juarez and sympathy for the driver. His murder in south Juarez came during a violent 24-hour period in which 11 people met violent deaths in this Mexican city across the border from El Paso, Texas.

Tuesday’s murders included a home invasion in the Lucio Blanco neighborhood in which two men and a woman were shot dead inside a bedroom. Also, a man and a woman who were sitting inside a vehicle in Pradera Oasis and were shot at point-blank range by the passenger of a car who stopped next to theirs, police said.