TIJUANA (Border Report) — As June winds down, it will go on record as the most violent month so far this year with at least 196 murders, an average of seven per day.

And according to Baja California prosecutors, the violence is not limited to the ongoing daily drug scrimmages around the city, but it’s also affecting regular citizens.

On Monday, a man was shot to death during a carjacking.

So far this year, 882 homicides have been recorded in Tijuana.

If the current trend continues, the total number of murders will be under 1,800 for the entire year, which would be considered an improvement over previous years when Tijuana has averaged 2,000 homicides per year.