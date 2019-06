GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The 2018 CCAA City Swim Meet will be held July 13-15 at the Crowfield Swimming Pool.

Day One – Friday – July 13 | Results

| Day Two – Saturday – July 14 | Results

| Day Three- Sunday – July 15 | Results

| Weekend Individual Results

CCAA Championship Swim Meet in Pictures

Sponsored by

Watch 2018 CCAA Championship Swim Meet Videos