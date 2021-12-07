Coaches For Character | CHAMP Awards

Coaches For Character is proud to announce that it is expanding its “Unsung Hero” program to Charleston.

Called The CHAMP Awards, it will be an annual event that honors 70 Charleston County students. Two students will be chosen from every eighth grade and twelfth grade.

The award is designed to honor true “Unsung Heroes.” The nomination process, managed by Charleston County school counselors, will focus on identifying and selecting students who often go unnoticed, even though they have accomplished wonderful things in their community, church, home, or school. Their selection is based on character, community service, academic effort, and overcoming odds.

