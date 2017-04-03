Skip to content
Live Now
Live Now
Mayor Tecklenburg, city leaders provide update on city’s response to COVID-19
Remembering Mother Emanuel
Bank of America donates $250K to Mother Emanuel Memorial
White supremacist Dylann Roof appeals convictions, death sentence in killing of 9 black church members in South Carolina
Federal appeals court won’t hold rehearing in Emanuel 9 church shooting case
SC lawmakers still battling to close the Charleston Loophole
SC lawmakers still battling to close the Charleston Loophole
More Remembering Mother Emanuel Headlines
Four years later: A look back at Mother Emanuel
Forum focuses on discussion of lessons from Charleston
News 2 Remembers: The Charleston 9
News 2 Remembers: The Emanuel 9
Convicted church shooter Roof seeks to appeal
Convicted church shooter Roof seeks to appeal
Court to show jail videos Dylann Roof didn’t want released
Friend of convicted church shooter Joey Meek begins serving sentence
9 life sentences in state case on Charleston church slayings
Deal transfers Charleston Dylann Roof to federal custody
News 2 Live Event
Police: Former employee charged with firing shots at King Street restaurant
Deputies arrest suspect accused of burglarizing, vandalizing businesses in Pineopolis
Garth Brooks drive-in concert coming to North Charleston
Charleston Wine and Food calls for removal of John C. Calhoun statue or it will “cease use of the space”
Deputies investigating homicide on Norman St.
News 2 anchor returns from surgery: A personal message from Carolyn Murray
