CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic church in downtown Charleston will host a Bible Study on Wednesday to honor and reflect on both the lives lost and survivors of the June 2015 shooting.

It was during an evening Bible Study held at Emanuel AME Church that a gunman opened fire and killed nine parishioners and left five survivors.

The church will commemorate the tragedy through a series of events that begin with Wednesday night’s Bible Study. It takes place at 6:30 p.m.

Faith leaders and members of the community will participate in a “random acts of kindness” day on Friday in honor of those lost during the shooting.

Saturday marks the Emanuel Nine Day of Observance – a day to reflect upon the shooting, the victims, and the overwhelming forgiveness that followed.

The Susie Jackson Memorial Garden will be dedicated at the Charleston County Public Library (68 Calhoun Street) at 10:00 a.m. and Cynthia Hurd Annual Community Day will take place at the Hurd/St. Andrews Library from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Services will be held at the church on Sunday beginning at 10:00 a.m.