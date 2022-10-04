CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial dedicated to the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting has just received a $1 million donation from a local company with close ties to the church.

The Beach Company’s corporate office sits just blocks away from Mother Emanuel AME Church. After the 2015 shooting, its owners — the Darby and Way families — immediately contacted church officials to offer support.

Plans evolved for a permanent memorial and the Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation was created, with The Beach Company’s President and CEO, John Darby, serving as co-chair.

“With the racial divide and violence in our country, the memorial offers a place for peace, prayer and unity for everyone,” said Darby. “The memorial design team put forth a tremendous effort to ensure the design of the memorial would honor the survivors, the nine souls who are no longer with us, the church and the City of Charleston.”

The memorial will be located at the church and will feature a courtyard, a marble fountain engraved with the names of the victims, a cross and altar, and a survivor’s garden. It is expected to break ground in 2023.

Mother Emanuel’s pastor Rev. Eric Manning, who co-chairs the foundation with Darby, said that the contribution “will ensure that the memory of the Emanuel Nine will never be forgotten, the resilience and strength of the survivors will continue to be celebrated, and the messages of forgiveness, love, and grace will draw all people together.”

The memorial has raised over $14 million so far, but organizers are still working to meet the $20 million goal that is needed for maintenance and outreach programs.