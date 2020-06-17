CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we mark five years since the Charleston Church Shooting, News 2’s Brad Franko sat down with Sen. Marlon Kimpson, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and Dr. Bernard Powers to discuss where we are five years later.
The discussion covered a wide range of topics including how recent events may bring the material to change what the massacre at Mother Emanuel fueled.
FULL VIDEO: What has changed since the Charleston Church Shooting in 2015 and what still needs to change?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As we mark five years since the Charleston Church Shooting, News 2’s Brad Franko sat down with Sen. Marlon Kimpson, Rep. Wendell Gilliard, and Dr. Bernard Powers to discuss where we are five years later.