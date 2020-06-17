Gov. McMaster releases statement on 5th anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on the 5th anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting.

Nine people were killed in a racially charged attack during a Wednesday night Bible study at the historic church on June 17th, 2015.

“Five years ago, we lost nine beautiful souls at Mother Emanuel and our state was shaken by an unspeakable act of hatred and ignorance,” said Gov. McMaster. “But evil did not win the day. Love, compassion, strength, and faith – exemplified by the families of the Emanuel 9 – reigned supreme.”

The governor went on to say, “We must not simply remember the lessons learned that day and in the days and weeks which followed. We must carry them with us each day, recognizing that although evil and tragedy exist, the unifying effects of grace and love abound and conquer all.”