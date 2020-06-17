Peaceful protests planned to honor Emanuel AME shooting victims and survivors

Remembering Mother Emanuel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two peaceful protests are planned to remember the victims and survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting.

CHS Students for Black Lives will meet at Marion Square at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and will march to Mother Emanuel for a 9:00 p.m. event hosted by Pastor Thomas Dixon.

Another protest is set for 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday. People will march from the Charleston Maritime Center to Emanuel AME Church.

Both events are open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear masks and bring signs.

