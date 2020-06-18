The kindness of Cynthia Graham Hurd lives on five years after the Charleston Church Shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The legacy of one of the “Emanuel 9” lives on at Charleston County Public Libraries — on the walls of several branches and in the hearts of the staff who knew Cynthia Graham Hurd.

A vibrant mural graces the side of the John L. Dart Library, in downtown Charleston, where Cynthia Graham Hurd worked for more than 20 years.

The branch she managed in West Ashley is now renamed in her honor.

“Cynthia was an amazing woman. She meant so much to everyone who knew her”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, Charleston County Public Library

Those who visited the branches she worked at, and the staff who worked alongside her, say they’ll never forget her kindness.

“Her email signature that she used for years was the J. M. Barrie quote, “Be a little kinder than necessary because everyone you know is fighting some kind of battle.” That’s true. You never know what any person you encounter is going through and she lived that quote”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, CCPL

It was from a place of kindness that Cynthia Graham Hurd did everything.

“She made everyone’s day better by how she served her community and how she cared”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, CCPL

Now, the staff at Charleston County Public Library want others to live like she lived.

“It’s important to honor her and the way she lived”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, CCPL

A new library initiative to combat racism and unite the Lowcountry will honor her memory by encouraging the community to unite through kindness.

The Charleston County Public Library is asking the community to complete random acts of kindness and share it on social media using the hashtag #ThisIsForCynthia

“We are asking people to be extra kind. Go that extra mile. This is something that anyone can do. Any person has the capacity to make someone’s day a little bit better through a kind word or a caring act. Children can do this, teens, adults… there’s something the whole family can do”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, CCPL

Cynthia Graham Hurd built a reputation as someone who cared & took the time to know the people visiting the library.

Now, her kindness that touched the lives of so many— lives on.

“I think, I hope that she would be cheering us on. I think she would be for encouraging the community as a whole to be a little kinder to each other”. Devon Andrews, Manager of Community Engagement, CCPL

To see how kindness is spreading across the Lowcountry in honor of Cynthia Graham Hurd, search #ThisIsForCynthia on any social media platform.

Remember, if you are a recipient of a random act of kindness—pay it forward.