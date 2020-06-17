The survivors of the Charleston Church Shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five people survived the shooting at Mother Emanuel in June of 2015.

Felicia Sanders, Polly Sheppard and a 5-year-old girl were inside the Bible study when the gunman opened fire.

Sanders is the mother of Tywanza Sanders, who was killed in the shooting. She and her granddaughter survived the shooting by pretending to be dead.

It was later revealed Polly Sheppard was spared to tell the world he killed nine others.

Jennifer Pinckney, the wife of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney, and their daughter, 6-year-old Malana, were also in the church at the time of the shooting.

Both were in another room across the hall at the time.