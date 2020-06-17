Virtual commemoration planned for the 5th anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A virtual commemoration is planned for the 5-year anniversary of the Charleston Church Shooting because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A video ceremony will be released Wednesday evening to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting at Emanuel AME Church, which happened on June 17, 2015.

Video producer Tony Bell said the video includes nine minutes for each victim and brings a unique perspective.

“When you see actual family members and how it is impacting them, it gives you a window into what it must be like for them,” said Bell. “Hopefully, the whole world is ready to get to a place to where we can make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen moving forward. It’s a senseless tragedy.”

The video will be posted to Emanuel AME Church’s Facebook and YouTube pages Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. and includes speeches from local, state, and federal leaders.