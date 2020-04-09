Coming Soon: Charleston’s first live sports podcast

Live Now
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston’s first live, call-in sports podcast will air Monday at noon.

The JB & Goldwater show will be available on various podcast platforms, weekdays from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Jamie Bradford (JB) is a Charleston native and graduate of the University of South Carolina. He hosted his own ESPN radio show and co-hosted Carolina Gameday for multiple seasons.

Darren Goldwater’s voice will probably sound familiar to most local sports fans: he was the voice of the Citadel Bulldogs, the television play-by-play announcer for the Southern Conference, and is now a national television announcer for ESPN, CBS Sports Network, and the NCAA.

