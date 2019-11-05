Skip to content
WCBD News 2
Charleston
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Charleston County News
Berkeley County News
Dorchester County News
Colleton County News
Georgetown County News
South Carolina News
Nation & World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
Your Local Election HQ
Community
Crime News
Weird News
Top Stories
Wisconsin acid attack suspect once held hunters at gunpoint
Top Stories
APNewsBreak: Arpaio aides refused to halt immigration stops
Colorado synagogue adds surveillance cameras after arrest
Acclaimed novelist Ernest Gaines dies at 86
Caller leads Los Angeles police to $800,00 in stolen artwork
Storm Team 2
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Central
Eye on the Storm
Weather Alerts
A Moment of Science
Weather 101
Weather News
Color Your Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Pollen Count
Weather Blog
Hurricane Hugo: 30 Years
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
Blitz On 2
SEC Football
The Big Game
Black & Blue Huddle
Hunt Hook & Cook
Puppy Picks
Clemson Tigers
South Carolina Gamecocks
National Sports
CCAA Championship Swim Meet
Pro Football Challenge
Investigators
Latest Investigations
Reality Check
Restaurant Report Card
Scam Alert
Call Collett
Contact Call Collett
Contact The Investigators
Living Local
Features
Haunted History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Toys for Tots
CMA Awards
Cool School
Everyday Heroes
Lowcountry Eats
Good Question
Pets on 2
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
Watch Live
Watch News 2 Live
News 2 Live Event
About Us
Contact Us
Submit a news tip
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Report It!
Program Schedule
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM
Chase for the Championship
NC State opens basketball season with visit from ACC foe Georgia Tech
Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019 introduced
No. 11 Virginia’s Diakite ready to assume leadership role
Coach Capel, Pitt have new direction in Year 2
College Hoops: Duke listed as betting favorites to win the ACC
More Chase for the Championship Headlines
Funderburk back at practice but Wolfpack ‘banged up’ for opener, Keatts says
Blake Harris no longer on NC State basketball team
Duke ranked No. 4, UNC No. 9 in preseason AP basketball poll
Duke, NC State men’s basketball teams hold practice events for fans ahead of new season
NC State suspends D.J. Funderburk indefinitely from men’s basketball team
ACC releases full 2019-20 men’s basketball schedule
NC State head men’s basketball coach Keatts gets extension
Duke men’s basketball kicks off campaign against Kansas, has early-season trip to Virginia Tech
NC State releases men’s basketball schedule, will open season with Georgia Tech
UNC releases men’s basketball schedule, will open with ACC opponent for 1st time since 1966
TRENDING HEADLINES
State releases photo, first name of 13-year-old charged with murder who escaped juvenile court
News 2 Election Results
Mount Pleasant police take barricaded subject into custody
Watch Live
Meet The Team
Origin of the Summerville Light
CBP seizes record $31M worth of cocaine at Port of Savannah
Community Calendar