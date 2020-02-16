CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead Miami to a 71-54 victory over Wake Forest.
Kameron McGusty and Lykes hit 3-pointers that keyed a 14-2 Miami run in the first half.
Wong’s 3-point play with 4:45 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 28-16 lead.
The Demon Deacons rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half and got to within 47-39 on Torry Johnson’s fast-break dunk with 9:11 remaining that ended a string of nine unanswered.
Miami regained its double-digit advantage on McGusty’s 3-pointer.
Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
- Horne’s career night carries Virginia Tech past Pittsburgh 67-57
- 1st half run helps Miami in 71-54 win over Wake Forest
- Clemson stuns No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 upset
- Virginia sinks last-second 3-pointer to edge UNC 64-62
- No. 7 Duke downs Notre Dame 94-60