ACC fines Notre Dame, reprimands Brey for criticizing officials

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey shouts instructions late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Florida State defeated Notre Dame 85-84. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACC has publicly reprimanded Notre Dame’s head coach basketball and fined the school following the coach’s criticism of officials on January 25.

The Fighting Irish had just lost to No. 5 Florida State in Tallahassee 85-84 when head coach Mike Brey began questioning why certain fouls were not called late in the game.

“Sometimes, we’re treated by the officials like we haven’t brought football as a full member, but yet we get a full share of the ACC Network TV,” Brey said. “Are you kidding me? He ‘T’s up our bench from across the court because he’s pissed off at us? I’m frustrated, man.”

He then got up and left the post-game presser without taking questions.

“C’mon man!” Brey said as he walked out. “We’re in the league too! We’re in the league too, now! C’mon!”

The Atlantic Coast Conference said Brey’s comments violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy.

The ACC fined Notre Dame $20,000 – that money will go into the Weaver-James-Corrigan Postgraduate Scholarship account, the conference said.

Notre Dame is 11-8 on the season and 2-6 in ACC play.

The Irish host Wake Forest Wednesday at 7 p.m.