Clemson stuns UNC 79-76 in OT, earns 1st win in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — The Clemson Tigers overcame decades of history in an overtime win against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

Clemson was 0-59 in Chapel Hill before Saturday’s victory over the Tar Heels — and the narrow 79-76 win also blocked UNC coach Roy Williams from surpassing his mentor Dean Smith in all-time wins.

On Dec. 30, Williams tied Smith on the all-time wins list at 879 as UNC edged Yale 70-67. But, games against Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh ended in losses for UNC — with Williams remaining tied with Smith.

Saturday night, Aamir Simms hit an overtime-forcing 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left in regulation and Clemson went on to erase decades of futility at North Carolina by beating the Tar Heels.

Simms had 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed by 10 with about two minutes left in regulation before making a frantic comeback.

Brandon Robinson had a career-best 27 points for the Tar Heels, who were 59-0 all-time in the series in Chapel Hill for the longest home winning streak against one opponent in NCAA history.

The Clemson loss — besides being historic — also means three losses in a row for the Tar Heels.