Georgia Tech rallies, beats Boise St. 74-60 in Diamond Head Classic

Chase for the Championship

by: KALANI TAKASE Associated Press

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) tries to get past Boise State guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

HONOLULU (AP) – Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and Georgia Tech rallied to a 74-60 win over Boise State on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic.

The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as eight points early in the second half, but used a 24-4 run to to take a 58-43 lead with eight minutes to play.

Jose Alvarado had 14 and Michael Devoe 13 for Georgia Tech.

