Johnson’s triple-double helps NC State beat The Citadel 83-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Markell Johnson had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to help North Carolina State beat The Citadel 83-63.
Johnson grabbed a rebound with 1:57 remaining to complete his triple-double for the Wolfpack (9-3), who never trailed.
Devon Daniels scored 18 points and DJ Funderburk scored 14 for N.C. State.
C.J. Bryce and Jericole Hellems added 13 points apiece.
