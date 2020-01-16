NC State bounces back with 80-63 win over Miami

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State bounced back from a lopsided loss at Virginia Tech with an 80-63 win over Miami Wednesday at home.

The Wolfpack pulled away with 47 points in the second half.

D.J. Funderburk led N.C. State with 19 points and eight rebounds. Devon Daniels and Markell Johnson had 15 and 10 points, respectively. Johnson added four steals and four assists. Jericole Hellems had 11 off the bench.

Chris Lykes led all scorers with 20 points. He, Rodney Miller Jr., and Dejan Vasiljevic combined for 52 of the Hurricanes’ 63 points.

The Wolfpack on Saturday host a Clemson team coming off wins over North Carolina and Duke.

Miami, after winning five in a row, has lost three of its last four. The Hurricanes return home to host No. 9 Florida State on Saturday.