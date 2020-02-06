NC State’s early run more than enough to notch road victory over Miami

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 14: Markell Johnson #11 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack reacts against the Virginia Cavaliers during their game in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 14, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fl. (WNCN) — A 12-0 run courtesy of NC State near the end of the first half allowed the Wolfpack to pull away from Miami.

And they didn’t look back.

NC State’s CJ Bryce, fresh off of a string of bad games found his groove again in this one. Bryce scored 18 points in the first half and ended with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Markell Johnson also added a double-double of his own with 17 points and 12 assists. It’s Johnson’s 3rd double-double of the season.

Guard Devon Daniels helped Bryce get it done in the first half as the pair combined for five of the Wolfpack’s six first-half three-pointers. Daniels scored 12 of his 14 in half number one.

Miami, despite being down 12 at the half, cut the lead to single digits but it was too little too late for the Hurricanes. A couple of late mistakes by NC State almost helped Miami overcome the deficit.

Senior guard Dejan Vasiljevic paced the Hurricanes with 18 points and six rebounds. Guard Harlond Beverly added 20 points.

NC State improved to 15-8 on the season and an even 6-6 in ACC play. The Wolfpack will take on Syracuse on Feb. 11.

Miami falls to 11-11 on the season and 3-9 in ACC play. The Hurricanes will meet in-state rival Florida State on Saturday.