Pittsburgh eases past Wake Forest 70-57 to snap 5-game skid

Wake Forest forward Carter Whitt drives past Pittsburgh forward Terrell Brown during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Nike Sibande had 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Justin Champagnie added 20 points and 13 rebounds, and Pittsburgh beat Wake Forest 70-57 to snap a five-game losing streak Tuesday night.

Champagnie gave Pitt the first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer with 5:21 left for a 58-46 lead.

The Panthers led by at least 10 points the rest of the way.

Champagnie recorded his league-leading 13th double-double of the season for Pittsburgh.

Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest with 17 points, four assists and three steals.

