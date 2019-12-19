UNC loses 4th in a row, 94-81, at Gonzaga

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 15: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts following a play against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Carmichael Arena on December 15, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. (WNCN) – North Carolina lost its fourth game in a row Wednesday at No. 2 Gonzaga, 94-81. The win marks the Zags’ fourth in succession.

The Tar Heels have lost to three top-10 teams — No. 6 Ohio State, No. 5 Virginia, and the Zags — over the course of that skid. They also fell to Wofford at home.

Gonzaga shot 9-of-18 from 3-point range and was nearly 60 percent from the floor. The Zags led by as many as 23 points.

Garrison Brooks’ 16 points led a shorthanded Tar Heels crew. The rest of the starters combined for just 12 points, but UNC did get double-digit output off the bench from Christian Keeling and Jeremiah Francis.

Forwards Corey Kispert and Filip Petrusev combined for 46 points for Gonzaga. Joel Ayayi had a double-double (11 points, 10 rebounds). Ryan Woolridge added 11 points and nine assists.

UNC will host UCLA on Saturday at 3 p.m.