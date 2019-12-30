Va. Tech cruises to 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore

Virginia Tech’s Brendan Palmer (11) drives to the basket for a score in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland-Eastern Shore in Blacksburg, Va., Sunday, Dec. 29 2019. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Landers Nolley II had his first career double-double, freshman Hunter Catoor set season highs with 17 points and five 3-pointers, and Virginia Tech cruised to a 92-37 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Nolley finished with 18 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. John Ojiako added 15 points, Tyrece Radford scored 13 and Jalen Cone 11 for the Hokies.

Nolley hit a 3-pointer to start the scoring and another to cap a 32-5 run over the first 12-plus minutes of the game.

