Woldetensae, Virginia edge Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday.
Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime.
Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left. But Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it.
Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons.
Wake Forest was playing without their injured top scorer Brandon Childress.
