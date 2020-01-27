Woldetensae, Virginia edge Wake Forest 65-63 in OT

Virginia center Francisco Caffaro, top right, pulls a rebound away from the basket over Wake Forest guard Torry Johnson, left, Virginia guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) and Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius, bottom right, in the first half of a college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Tomas Woldetensae scored a career-high 21 points and Virginia got a final-play defensive stop to beat Wake Forest 65-63 in overtime on Sunday.

Woldetensae scored all his points on seven 3-pointers, including the go-ahead 3 with 3:55 left in overtime.

Wake Forest had a final possession to tie, calling timeout with the ball with 8.2 seconds left. But Olivier Sarr tried a desperation contested drive and failed to even get off a tying shot off before the buzzer to end it.

Andrien White scored 21 points to lead the Demon Deacons.

Wake Forest was playing without their injured top scorer Brandon Childress.

